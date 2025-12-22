The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill and Katie getting married in an impromptu ceremony right after Hope and Liam got married again. Brooke asked Ridge about Katie’s treatment at work. Thomas returned from Paris and wanted to resume designing for Forrester Creations.

The drama, reunions, romance, gifts, shock, worry, and emotions are about to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 22, 2205, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: December 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features emotions running high when Hope is forced to fire Deke. The last few days were like a dream for Hope as she got married to Liam again, and their daughter Beth officiated the wedding. But things are set to go downhill. Deke is set to be fired from Forrester.

Thomas is back and ready to design once again for his family company. It is news of joy for the Forresters, especially his sister Steffy and father Ridge. But it’s also sad news for Hope’s brother Deke, who will have to be fired to make space for the original fashion designer of the fashion line.

And since Hope is the one who will have to break the news to her brother, it’s bound to be emotional. How will Deke react to the news, especially with him already knowing that his future at the company might be at risk with Thomas back? On the other hand, Thomas asks for time alone with Hope.

With this return and desire to design again, he is hoping to reunite with Hope and bring back their designing partnership. Hope recently got back with Liam and married him again, which is bound to come up. How will Thomas react? Will he congratulate Hope or be a salty ex-husband?

Considering their short-lived marriage was based on manipulation, he does not have a leg to stand on. But is he going to prefer to focus on their work and not their personal life? Will he be able to convince Hope to work with her on HFTF again? And lastly, Bill and Liam think about all the challenges they have been through and feel like they are forces to be reckoned with.

The father and son are due for an emotional and profound conversation about how they have faced obstacles and still emerged victorious. Will they acknowledge their mistakes and learn from the lessons they provide? How exactly will it fare?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Is Forced To Fire Deke, Eric Gets Emotional While Carter & Daphne Kiss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News