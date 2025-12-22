The previous week’s episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ being dumped into the DiMera crypt, where he and Kristen had an intense argument. On the other hand, Peter Blake made his entry, shocking everyone, while Cat and Rafe disagreed. And lastly, Jennifer gave Thomas some bad news.

The drama, plotting, joy, and worry are about to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 22, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features the DiMera kidnapper being finally revealed. For weeks, members of the DiMera family were going missing one by one. First, it was Tony, then Kristen, after which Chad and Theo came by. And the last entrants were EJ and, surprisingly, Peter Blake.

The captives have been trying to figure out who has been kidnapping and keeping them in the crypt. And now the mystery is finally being unveiled. Will this shock all of them? Who will be the culprit, and what plans do they have for the DiMeras? What exactly are the intentions behind all this?

On the other hand, Paulina offers sympathy to Marlena. It has not been easy for Marlena to adjust to life after John’s death. And to make matters worse, the whole Rachel and Brady drama has left her unhappy and quite displeased.

Paulina is right there by her side, trying to comfort Marlena. Will this help the latter deal with this new phase of her life? Up next, Belle advises Brady. Is this going to be about his daughter Rachel, who is locked in Bayview at the moment? Or is this about Brady’s growing closeness with Sarah? What will this conversation lead to? Will it help Brady in some way?

And then lastly, Tate gives Holly some bad news. What could this be about? Is this related to their romance, or is it about the project they worked on? How will this news impact their relationship? Could it be about Sophia, who is also in Bayview and bonding with Rachel? Stay tuned to find out more.

