The previous week’s last episode on The Young and the Restless saw Sally and Billy’s launch party for Abbott Communications taking a chaotic turn when Victor used it to pull his next move. And it was against Jabot, which led to some worry and drama in the Abbott family. Nikki was not happy about it.

The drama, friction, and tension are about to escalate. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 22, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor fuming with rage about Nikki’s loyalty to Jack. The two have gone through a smooth and happy phase for a while now, but it seems things are getting tense now. Victor made another cowardly move against Jack and Jabot, using his son, Adam.

He was happy, celebrating how the plotting worked out. But all of that went into the trash can when his wife, Nikki, came over and questioned him. She confronted Victor about still being petty and going after Jack. This was the final straw, and the two had a major fight over the issue.

Victor was furious that Nikki was speaking up for Jack and questioned her loyalty to him. He has never been happy about Nikki and Jack’s bond, and it has been one of the main reasons he still beefs with Jack. How will the two deal with this recent clash? Is it time for them to deal with turmoil?

On the other hand, Billy and Kyle find some common ground. The uncle and nephew duo have one goal in mind at the moment, and that’s protecting their family company, Jabot, from Victor and his plotting. This has brought them closer together.

After all, family topics have a way of bringing people together. Will this help them bond more effectively and understand each other better? Will Jack be happy to see his brother and son get along? And then lastly, Victoria worries about Claire’s connection to Holden. She is not sure Holden is one to be trusted, considering all the secrets he has been keeping. How will she deal with it?

