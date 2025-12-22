We are just a few days away from the release of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2. The first part of the final season generated significant buzz among the viewers. Already, major theories are circulating on the internet about the potential ending of Stranger Things Season 5.

A major character who was missing from Season 5, Volume 1, was Dr. Sam Owens. In the previous seasons, we saw Owens playing a crucial role and helping El with positive intentions.

With Volume 2 on the horizon for release, a question arises as to whether Dr. Owens will return in the second volume.

Will Dr. Sam Owens Return In Stranger Things 5?

Although there is no official news from the Duffer Brothers, Dr. Owens is still expected to return in the upcoming volume of Stranger Things. A fan predicted that Owens could potentially be detained by the military and grilled to reveal the location of Eleven.

In the first volume, we have seen that the military is still behind El and blames her as the main villain of the story and the reason for all the chaos. Since Dr. Owens has been a close friend of Eleven throughout the project, the military might have captured the doctor to extract information about El.

The Stranger Things 5 volume 1 also ended with El learning that Kaali had been captured by the troops. So, it won’t be a surprise if Dr. Owens is suffering from the same and eventually returns in the second volume.

owens is def being held by the military, getting grilled for el’s location… he’s gotta show up in vol 2 with a rescue arc — Charlotte Vegas (@charlottevegasx) December 22, 2025

When Will Stranger Things Volume 2 Be Released On Netflix?

Volume 2 of the popular series will serve as a Christmas gift for the audience, as it will stream on December 25, 2026, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. However, the timings vary from region.

Following this, the finale episode will be aired on New Year’s Eve. The second Volume will feature three episodes.

Everything we have ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong. Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 premieres December 25 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. pic.twitter.com/xRwG9w8Z0g — Netflix (@netflix) December 15, 2025

