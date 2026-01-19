Ajay Devgn, along with Danish Devgn, has stepped forward to take storytelling into a new era of technology through Lens Vault Studios (LVS), the next-generation entertainment studio founded by the duo.

Entering a new chapter of Unsung Warriors, LVS has officially unveiled its inaugural original property, Bal Tanhaji, a generative AI-driven narrative that signals a crucial and decisive shift in how Indian stories are imagined, expanded, presented, and consumed in this digital age.

Bal Tanhaji Pushes Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s Universe Into An Unexplored Narrative Terrain

Deeply rooted in the legacy of the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bal Tanhaji pushes the universe into unexplored narrative terrain, reimagining the franchise for a generation that engages with stories far beyond theatrical screens. The project reflects Lens Vault Studios’ core and honest ambition: to create enduring story worlds that live across multiple platforms, formats, and technologies.

At the heart of these visuals is Prismix Studios, Lens Vault Studios’ in-house Generative AI and creative technology engine, which powers the visual design, narrative scale, and world-building core framework of Bal Tanhaji.

Ajay Devgn On Lens Vault Studios’ Vision To Move Beyond Conventional Boundaries

Sharing the studio’s broader vision, Ajay Devgn, Chairman, Lens Vault Studios, said: “Lens Vault Studios was created to move beyond conventional boundaries of storytelling. Our focus is on discovering formats and mediums that are still largely untapped, while applying the discipline and scale of mainstream cinema. Bal Tanhaji represents the beginning of this journey into future-ready content creation.”

Speaking about the launch of the studio’s first IP, Danish Devgn, Founder & CEO, Lens Vault Studios, added: “With Bal Tanhaji, we are redefining how legacy narratives can evolve through technology. Generative AI allows us to expand story universes in ways that were previously impossible, making them more immersive, scalable, and relevant for new-age audiences. This is the foundation on which Lens Vault Studios is being built.”

