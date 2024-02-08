Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter has slowed after taking an impressive flight during the second weekend. Both in India and in overseas, the film saw a growth that was more than expected, and there was a hope that it would cover some lost ground during the weekdays, but again, the pace has gone down. Still, at the worldwide box office, the magnum opus continues to surpass some big Bollywood hits, and below is all you need to know!

The duo of Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand has always been special, and even this time, they delivered an experience worth remembering. Sadly, the content failed to reach a wider audience and enjoy its deserved glory. Not that the numbers aren’t good, but considering the massive cost and expectations, the performance isn’t up to the mark.

Fighter beats Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium!

Speaking about the latest box office update, Fighter has gone past another Bollywood hit in the form of Irrfan Khan-led Hindi Medium. In China, Hindi Medium was a huge hit and helped to push the global tally up to 304.41 crores gross. Now, as per day 14 estimates, the Hrithik Roshan starrer has easily surpassed it.

As per the latest update, Fighter has amassed 187.25 crores net collection at the Indian box office, which equals a gross of 220.95 crores. In the overseas market, it has grossed approximately 89 crores. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at 309.95 crores gross (estimates) in 14 days.

Golmaal Again to be surpassed today

After crossing the worldwide lifetime of Hindi Medium, Fighter is all set to beat the Rohit Shetty directorial, Golmaal Again (310.67 crores gross) today. It will also cross the lifetime of Good Newwz (311.27 crores gross) today and will be overtaking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores gross) in a couple of days. Even Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores gross) and Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores gross) are on the target list.

100 crore mark to be achieved in overseas?

Even though Fighter has slowed down, it is just 11 crores away from entering the 100 crore club (gross) in the overseas market. The task looks achievable, and if that happens, it’ll become the first Indian film of 2024 to cross the 100-crore gross milestone internationally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: All Set To Beat Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani & Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Lifetime Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News