It was yet another day in the vicinity of 3 crores range for Fighter as Wednesday was stable too. The film went below the 4 crores mark on Monday but thankfully has stuck in that 3-4 crores zone right through. The drops which have come are minimal, though given the kind of capacity that’s available for the film, a lot more could have definitely come.

Nonetheless, it’s now coming close to that crucial period where daily holds would indeed matter and then jumps over the weekend would have their weight worth in gold. Today the film may end up going below the 3 crores mark for the first time ever, and then tomorrow it may see a bit of a bit again since there would be a new release in the form of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer is getting good traction so it won’t be a pushover. However over the weekend, Fighter is again expected to see a good jump in collections.

The Siddharth Anand directed film has now reached 187.25 crores and today it should go past the lifetime score of major Deepika Padukone starrers Bajirao Mastani (188 crores) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (188.92 crores). The aim though would be that by the close of third weekend, Happy New Year total of 205 crores is surpassed as well, which would make Fighter her fourth highest grosser after Pathaan, Padmaavat and Chennai Express.

