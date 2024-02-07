Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram had many expectations when it hit theatres on January 12, 2024. However, with mixed reviews and the audience ending up giving thumbs down, the movie couldn’t earn good moolah. Read further to learn about Guntur Kaaram’s 25-day box office collection.

The movie opened with a huge Day 1 collection, earning 41 crore on 1st Friday. However, its collections fell flat from Day 2 and sustained throughout the week. Guntur Kaaram completed its 1st Week at 107.9 crore. Its 2nd-week business dropped further, only collecting 12.95 crore in its kitty. The movie ended its 3rd week at 3.97 crore.

Guntur Kaaram 4th Week Collections (India)

Guntur Kaaram started its 4th week with –20 lakh on Day 22 (4th Friday), 30 lakh on Day 23 (4th Saturday), and 35 lakh on Day 24 (4th Sunday). As per early estimates, the movie collected 21 lakh on its 4th Monday, taking its 25 days box office total to 125.89 crore.

Considering the film’s pace, it might not even touch the 130 crore (net) mark on the domestic front. So far, the film’s gross India total stands at 148.55 crore.

Guntur Kaaram Worldwide Business

The movie earned 31 crore from the international box office, bringing its worldwide collection to 179.55 crore.

What went wrong with Guntur Kaaram?

After Prabhas’ Salaar, Guntur Kaaram was the next big Tollywood film to hit theatres. The movie was expected to start the year 2024 with a bang as it enjoyed the solid buzz and also registered a record pre-release business for a Sankranti release. However, what went wrong was the content of the film that didn’t appeal to the audience. Furthermore, the film faced tough competition with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. The latter climbed up the box office ladder after receiving positive word of mouth, leaving no scope for Guntur Kaaram to perform at the box office.

