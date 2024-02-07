HanuMan has managed to maintain a steady run at the Box Office. The movie, released on January 12, 2024, is successfully running in theatres. Check out how much the film has earned in 26 days.

HanuMan is a story set in the fictional village of Anjanadri. It follows the journey of an ordinary pickpocket named Hanumanta (played by Teja Sajja) who gains the superpower of Lord Hanuman. With his newfound ability, he fights against the injustice done by the dictatorship of the classists. The captivating story, vision of the director, and the stellar star cast made HanuMan everyone’s favorite.

The Prasanth Varma movie collected 1.20 crore on its 4th Monday. Sustaining its momentum, HanuMan collected 1.10 crore on its 4th Tuesday. With hardly any dip in the business, HanuMan’s box office collections (India net) after the completion of 26 days stand at 190.30 crore, taking its gross number to 224.55 crore.

HanuMan’s Worldwide total

The film has done equally decent business on the overseas front. HanuMan raked in approximately 56 crore gross from the international box office. The film’s total worldwide gross collection stands at 280.55 crore.

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram, which was released alongside HanuMan with comparatively more screenings, failed at the Box Office. Starring Mahesh Babu, the film earned an estimated 125 crore, thus, marking a poor performance.

While HanuMan was made on a budget of 55-60 crore, Guntur Kaaram was a big-budget film with reports suggesting in the range of 150 to 200 crore.

Guntur Kaaram has emerged as a clear dud and will end its box office run by this week. It remains to be seen if Hanuman will enter the coveted 300 crore club at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office: Set For A Rerelease In China, Mission ‘$1 Billion’ Looks Achievable Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News