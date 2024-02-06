If there’s one film that has surpassed all expectations and kept us all surprised every day with its collections at the Box Office, then it is Hanuman. The movie has maintained a steady pace on its 4th-week run. Read further to know how HanuMan performed on Monday.

HanuMan collected 1.20 crore on Day 25, i.e., 4th Monday, at the Box Office. The film’s total net India collections now stand at 189.20 crore. It collected 0.8 crore from its Telugu version, followed by 0.35 crore from its Hindi version, 0.01 crore from its Tamil version, and 0.02 crore from its Kannada version.

If the movie maintains the same level of box office collections in the remaining three days, it will cross the 195 crore mark by the end of the week.

HanuMan Hindi-dubbed version collections

The movie made a remarkable business from its Hindi version. Its 1st week collections from the Hindi version were 22.50 crore. During the second week, HanuMan generated 16.55 crore in revenue.

However, in the following week, its profits experienced a significant decline, bringing its third week total to 6.4 crore. As of now, the movie has made 3.1 crore from the fourth Friday to the fourth Monday. It is expected that the movie’s fourth-week revenue in the Hindi language will reach 4.5 crore.

HanuMan Worldwide Box Office total

The movie starring Teja Sajja has grossed a total of 223.25 crore in India and an additional 55.65 crore from overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to 278.90 crore.

Stay tuned to find out the lifetime box office earnings of HanuMan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

