It was a fair Monday for Fighter as 3.25 crores came in. This was close to a 50% drop when compared to the 6 crores that the film had collected on Friday. Given the kind of doubled-up jump that was seen on Saturday and then further increment in collections on Sunday, the ideal figures would have been in the vicinity of 4-4.50 crores. However, since the first Monday had shown that the Hrithik Roshan starrer is primarily collecting at key properties, which are more occupied during the weekends, the collections are at par.

The film currently stands at 181.25 crores and will come close to the 190 crores mark by the close of the second week. The drops won’t be big from this point on since the film has more or less settled and, hence, should now ply a predictable route. An entry into the 200 Crore Club will happen now, but Dunki’s lifetime of 230 Crores is very far away, and that won’t be achievable since it’s not an open run ahead for Fighter.

Siddharth Anand had earlier made Bang Bang with Hrithik Roshan, and that was their first-ever collaboration. That film had collected 181 crores wag back in 2014 and Fighter has now surpassed the number. Since there are going to be added collections as well for the film, it will eventually surpass the fair value of Bang Bang as well after accounting for inflation and ticket prices.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

