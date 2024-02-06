Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter enjoyed a solid run during the second weekend, and it was surprising for many following the crash during weekdays after the opening weekend. Though the overall response is below expectations, the film is earning respect at the worldwide box office by accomplishing some exciting feats. Keep reading to know more!

Second weekend’s run helps the film

In India, the magnum opus earned 29 crores net during the second weekend, and even in the overseas market, a good improvement was seen in the collection. It gave a much-needed boost to the global tally, resulting in a much-awaited entry in the 300 crore club. Though a much quicker entry was expected but as the saying goes, “It’s better late than never.”

Fighter at the worldwide box office

After the second weekend, Fighter showed a steady pace on day 12, and thanks to it, the film has managed to enter the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. In India, a gross collection of 214.17 crores (estimates) has been amassed. In the overseas market, 86 crores have been grossed so far. Combining both, the film stands at a global collection of 300.17 crores gross in 12 days.

First Indian film of 2024 to achieve the feat

Fighter has emerged as the first Indian film of this year to cross 300 crores at the worldwide box office. Earlier, Teja Sajja’s HanuMan was expected to become the first entrant of this club, but since the Hrithik Roshan starrer was a much bigger film with a huge overseas market, it made an entry in fewer days.

Considering the fact that HanuMan is still churning out numbers and there’s no big competition as such, we can expect it to join Fighter in the 300 crore club in the next few days.

After this Siddharth Anand directorial, the next big release from Bollywood is Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which releases in April. Let’s see how it turns out to be.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

