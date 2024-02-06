Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet, is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. The film was released in December but continues to witness footfalls all across the globe. It has now entered the Top 10 highest-grossers of 2023 as it gets closer to the $600 million club. Scroll below for all the details!

It was just yesterday we informed you about the huge feat achieved by the musical fantasy film in North America. Wonka turned out to be the first Timothee Chalamet film to have reached the $200 million mark in the domestic market. And the run isn’t over yet. It is expected to cross many other milestones in its lifetime run.

Wonka Box Office Overseas Collection

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Wonka has grossed $10.4 million in its 9th weekend in the overseas market. Despite enjoying such a long run, the movie witnessed another 29% growth from the last weekend. Additionally, Timothee Chalamet starrer was released in Korea on January 31, 2024, and has brought in $5.7 million so far.

The overall earnings from the international markets have been around $370.6 million. What a fantastic run!

Wonka Box Office Worldwide Collections

With an additional $201.2 million from the US, the worldwide collections of Wonka currently stand at $571.8 million. And with that, the live-action film has grabbed 9th place in the list of Highest Worldwide Grossers of 2023.

Wonka has surpassed the global earnings of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ($567.5 million) and The Little Mermaid ($569.6 million). The next aim is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($690.6 million), which is out of reach.

Made on a budget of $105 million, the Paul King directorial is expected to close its global run at around $610-$620 million.

More about Wonka

Wonka is the third live-action film based on Willy Wonka after Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).

It also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant.

