It was stable Tuesday for Fighter as 3 crores came in. On Monday, the film collected 3.25 crores, so the numbers are on the expected lines. The drop is around 10%, and the usual industry drop happens for a film that has been playing for more than 10 days anyway.

As it has been so far, the film has been drawing steadily on Friday, then jumping on Saturday, and then stabilising again on Sunday. That’s something that the Hrithik Roshan-led film would be expecting in the coming weekend as well. However, this is a word of caution here because since Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is releasing this Friday, the same kind of momentum may not necessarily be seen all over again. Yes, there would be a jump all over again, but don’t expect the collections to double up between Friday and Saturday, as was the case last week.

The Siddharth Anand-directed film has now reached 184.25 crores, and since there would be a bit of a drop that will come in today and tomorrow, the second weekend will close around 189 crores mark. The film should then enter the 200 Crore Club by the close of the third weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

