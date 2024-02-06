Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, is shining bright at the worldwide box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has crossed the 300 crore mark globally. Scroll below for the latest exciting updates!

The action drama coincided with Republic Day. There is little to no competition, and Fighter has been enjoying a freeway at the ticket windows since January 25, 2024. It has references to the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes and evokes a sense of pride in every Indian.

Fighter Worldwide Box Office Collection

With its entry into the 300 crore club, Fighter is the first Bollywood film of 2024 to hit the milestone. It has grossed 302 crores gross at the worldwide box office by day 12. This includes 217 crores from the domestic market, while the remaining 85 crores are from the international circuits.

Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, and the whole team of Fighter are celebrating. Producers Marflix Pictures took to their official Instagram handle and wrote, “Grateful for all the love for #Fighter across the world”

Take a look at their post below:

Fighter Domestic Box Office Collection

Talking about Indian collections, Fighter brought in collections of 3.25 crores on day 12. It was a fair Monday that helped surge the overall net earnings to 181.25 crores. And with that, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand’s first union, Bang Bang, which garnered 181 crores back in 2014.

More About Fighter

The aerial action drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Abhishek Kapoor, Sharib Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others, in pivotal roles.

Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures have jointly produced Fighter.

