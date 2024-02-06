Kangana Ranaut does not mince with her words. She was among the rare Bollywood celebrities who spoke against Ranbir Kapoor led Animal. She accused the creators of stripping off women’s dignity with their violent content. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had recently reacted to her claims, and here’s what the Queen actress has to say about it.

For the unversed, Kangana shared an Instagram story in January allegedly criticizing the content of Animal. She did not take any names but slammed the “latest trends of films” when women are reduced to a flower. She also revealed that she rejected movies with superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor while standing against big banners like Dharma Productions and YRF. And it was all to battle the regressive content around women.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to offer Kangana Ranaut a role!

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s harsh words. The director said he does not mind her negative words about Animal because he has loved her performance in movies like Queen. SRV also stirred the conversation around a potential collaboration as he confessed he would go narrate the script if he found a potential role she’d fit into.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s praise

Kangana Ranaut took to his Twitter handle and responded to Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Hindi. She wrote, “समीक्षा और निंदा एक नहीं होते, हर तरह की कला की समीक्षा और चर्चा होनी चाहिए यह एक सामान्य बात है । संदीप जी ने जैसे मेरी समीक्षा पे मुस्कुराते हुए मेरे प्रति आदर का भाव दिखाया, ये कहा जा सकता है की वो सिर्फ़ मर्दाना फ़िल्में ही नहीं बनाते, उनके तेवर भी मर्दाना हैं, धन्यवाद सर 🙏 लेकिन कृपा करके मुझे कभी कोई रोल मत देना नहीं तो आपके अल्फा मेल हीरोज़ फेमिनिस्ट हो जाएँगे और फिर आपकी फ़िल्में भी पीट जायेंगी, आप ब्लाकबस्टर बनाओ फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री को आपकी ज़रूरत है”

(Review and criticism are not the same thing. Every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, and the discussion is a good thing! The way Sandeep Ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review; it can be said that he not only makes manly films, but his attitude is also manly; thank you, sir. But please don’t ever give me any role; otherwise, your alpha male heroes will become feminists, and then your films will also be disasters. You make blockbusters; the film industry needs you.”

More about Animal

Animal starred Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role alongside Ranbir Kapoor. (Spoilers ahead) The film witnessed a lot of controversial scenes, including RK in a complete n*de scene. Other scenes, including a shoe-licking and slap sequence, drew criticism from viewers as well as renowned personalities like Javed Akhtar.

The action drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, among others, in pivotal roles.

