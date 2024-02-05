Kangana Ranaut is one person who is impossible to decode. On days, she will love, and on other days, she will hate some. And this time, her wrath has been unleashed upon a famous film critic, journalist, and Bollywood life. So, like most of the time, Ms Ranaut has decided to take things out of context and put them in her hypothetical perspectives.

Kangana decided to take brutal digs at Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s wife for suggesting things about 12th Fail, which might have been true in terrible circumstances, but hopefully, the film worked well.

On her X account (formerly known as Twitter), Kangana Ranaut, through her account, Kangana Team, called out names for Anupama Chopra in a rather distasteful tweet. Anyone would have been shocked to read the contents of this tweet, which is now going viral.

The said tweet was in response to a fun interview by Vidhu Vinod Chopra where he confessed about his wife Anupama Chopra, telling him to release Vikrant Massey‘s film 12th Fail on OTT since it will not sell tickets in the theaters.

Replying to the same, Kangana Ranaut‘s team said Vidhu sir’s wife, Anupama Chopra, is a disgrace in the name of a film journalist; she is not only xenophobic but also deeply jealous and insecure of younger and intelligent women; no wonder she is jealous of her own husband, on whose name and wealth she built her website and other small businesses, got her Bollywood wife card to flaunt in filmi parties and ganged up with gossip gangs of Bollywood against genuine talent and good films.

Surprisingly, there were some who called her tweet bold and appreciated her calling out the famous journalist. A user replied, “When Kangana speaks, she only speaks out the truth. She is the only fearless actress from Bollywood who is not afraid of anything. She is a rebel. We need more women like her if we wanna see a change in our society. Respect”

Another user further replied, “Absolutely do agree with what you’re saying. Maybe also better choices with the movies when subjects matter. I still think she is the best actress, not only in Bollywood but also in India. Her next movie looks very promising. She will be back with a bang.”

One more user replied, “I absolutely agree with @KanganaTeam ma’am, @anupamachopra herself is an outsider. No one knows her, and she continuously targeted a young talent like Kangana just to show and prove her love for Karan Johar and her Gang.”

However, surprisingly, people were quick to school the actress for posting such bitter thoughts. A comment read, “Success is the best revenge,” they say, but aapke case mein toh woh bhi nahi ho raha concentrate on your dying career rather than worrying about anupama chopra and her husband.”

One more concerned fan suggested to the Manikarnika actress, “Kangana ji, your boldness is too much. It will get you more enemies. If you Channelize your bold thoughts in a constructive manner, then you will contribute to society much more.”

Have a look at the comment thread here.

Vidhu sir’s wife @anupamachopra is a disgrace in the name of film journalist, she is not only xenophobic but also deeply jealous and insecure of younger and intelligent women, no wonder she is jealous of her own husband, on whose name and wealth she built her website and other… pic.twitter.com/u6SchlUehk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 4, 2024

