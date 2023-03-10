Nine years after the release of Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang in India, the action entertainer directed by War and Pathaan fame director Siddharth Anand, recently released in Japan generating a frenzy as seen across social media platforms.

Comprising of a complete package of entertainment, Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang offered the perfect mix of action, romance, dance and entertainment. Breaking the barriers of language and boundaries, the Hrithik Roshan starrer has found its audience in Japan, as the film is inundated with abundant love for Bang Bang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently a video of a Japanese duo recreating the iconic chartbuster Tu Meri from Bang Bang surfaced on the internet, followed by a huge number of social media reels on Tu Meri as well as Uff from the film.

In fact, the viral fever caught on to the Indian audience too, which is evident through the numerous reels on social media, grooving to the song ‘Uff’ including various TV actors and influencers. Check out the videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarun Namdev | Dancer | (@i_am_tarunn28)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak)

Hrithik Roshan’s superstardom has been unparalleled ever since his debut, continuing to rule the audience across the globe. The latest testimony of his unfathomable fan base could we witnessed with audience connecting & being thoroughly entertained with the release of Bang Bang in Japan.

Currently, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing for Fighter, which marks his third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after the success of Bang Bang and War. The team recently announced the wrap of their third schedule at the Dundigal Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, after completing the earlier two at Tezpur Air Base in Assam and Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Receives Massive Backlash As He Grooves To ‘Oo Antava’ With Nora Fatehi During Their Atlanta Tour, Netizens Cringe: “Ye Buddha Pagal Ho Gaya Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News