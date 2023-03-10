Bollywood’s veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is known for speaking her mind. The actress never shies away from voicing her opinion about anything and everything happening across the globe. After being in the industry for over four decades, she has seen several generations and actors come and go. The veteran actress made her mark not only in Bollywood but also in TV with the world-famous sit-com Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Currently, she’s on a promotional spree for her upcoming series Happy Family Conditions Apply. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video. While the actress is going places to promote the film, she recently aimed a jibe at new age good actor, whose career got “adversely affected by this entourage business.”

During her conversation with Film Companion, Ratna Pathak Shah recalled an incident where she saw an actor not even holding his cup of coffee. Not only that, she even blasted the new age actor, who delivered box office flops despite taking gym equipments and a workout team with them.

Ratna Pathak Shah said, “And I’ve seen several good actors who have been affected adversely by this entourage business. Workout ki team jarahi hai aapki! Aapka saaara gym equipment jaraha hai. Aur phir aap karte kya hain? Performance aap dekho. Is that a valuable payoff? How much is that film earning after all the gym equipment, caterers and chefs? Did the film make the money that was put into it? Vo pehle dekho. So, it’s very silly. It has always been very silly.”

Ratna further recalled an anecdote on the plane. “I’ve seen actors on a plane who won’t even ask for a cup of coffee. The coffee is brought by the assistant. The assistant opens the cup. Actor takes a sip and hands it back to the assistant. What are you? A 3-month-old child? Ki cup bhi nahi pakad sakte aap apna haath mai? Iss tarah ka dependence! Life is more than just this. I find that so dangerous!,” said the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress.

Coming back, how much do you agree with Ratna Pathak Shah? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

