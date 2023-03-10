Mahesh Bhatt has always been very transparent about his life and struggles with his fans. And that’s often the reason why he’s surrounded by controversies because of the bold statement the director makes. The legendary director has now appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, where the host made a surprise revelation about Bhatt once being so drunk that him and his brother Salman Khan had to take him home. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the new episode of ‘The Invincibles’, Mahesh is appearing on Arbaaz’s show, where the director will talk about his alcohol problem. Khan reiterated an anecdote from back in the day when he and Salman had to drop him home and said, “You were so drunk but dad said he has to go home. We tried to take you home in a cab. You forgot where you lived. We were embarrassed but also giggling. You’ve made a 360 transition post that.”

Replying to Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Bhatt said, “One day, I woke up and I found myself sleeping on the footpath of JVPD scheme. I remember my face was on the concrete and dawn was just breaking. I realised I had gone for some party and I had fallen down on the road and slept there. I remember walking up to my house, I was living with Soni. She said. ‘What happened to you?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, I’ve become an alcoholic’.’ And then a miracle happened. My first baby was born with Soni, Shaheen. When I came to the hospital, I was holding Shaheen in my arms and I went to kiss her, I got this feeling as if she moved away. She couldn’t bear the fumes of alcohol. She couldn’t have done, she was a baby, but this is what I hallucinated and projected. That did it,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

That’s quite a story!

What are your thoughts on Mahesh Bhatt talking about his drinking problem with Arbaaz Khan? Tell us in the space below.

