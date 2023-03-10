Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has shattered all the box office records and made a new benchmark challenging to touch upon. Amidst controversies before the release, the hype just added to the movie’s box office numbers. As the audiences celebrated the movie like a festival in the movie theatres, below is an exciting update on the OTT release and the extended cut of the SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer.

Pathaan made 517.05 crores; by the week’s close, it should be close to 520 crores. On the other hand, the digital release of the SRK starrer movie might boost the movie’s final numbers. Not to forget in the upcoming festive season, many audiences who could not experience the movie in theatres can enjoy the movie on OTT platforms.

There has yet to be an official confirmation about the platform where the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan will release. However, the box office worldwide has reported that the movie will be released with an extended cut. The fans on Twitter are rejoicing at the announcement and eagerly waiting for the extended cut as it teases many deleted scenes and extra action sequences.

Taking to Twitter, a movie account by the name of ‘Let’s Cinema’ posted about Pathaan’s OTT release with an extended cut. The posts also claim that the movie will have an extended cut.

#Pathaan's OTT release will have the extended version, confirms director Siddharth Anand. pic.twitter.com/eeZ6ltDKjf — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 9, 2023

Another fan of Shah Rukh Khan also posted that Pathaan will be released on Amazon’s Prime Video.

#Exclusive : #SRK's #Pathaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on 26 April 2023. #YRF has also informed that there will be extended version of the film also in OTT.#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #OTT pic.twitter.com/guQ9qGKlbt — Vasim Tamboli (@iamvasimt) March 10, 2023

How excited are you about the extended version of #Pathaan on @PrimeVideoIN? pic.twitter.com/W061bymPKZ — BINGED (@Binged_) March 10, 2023

Big News 🔥🔥🔥

An extended version of #Pathaan will be released on OTT Amazon Prime… Runtime approx : 2 hours 34 minutes, it includes some major action sequences { deleted scenes }#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 | #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/rOHsrtZjor — Aʙнɪsнєк࿐ (@AbhishekSRK1965) March 10, 2023

Being a part of YRF’s Spy Universe, Pathaan garnered massive box office revenue and fans’ love. Along with that, the moviegoers were enthralled by the cameo by Salman Khan and how the movie will tie in with Salman’s upcoming Tiger 3 movie.

