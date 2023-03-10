Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, is back at taking some nasty digs at the Bollywood industry. In the past, we have seen how he got carried away while taking potshots at Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. Not just these three stars, he loves making low-level remarks against the people belonging to the Hindi film industry. In his latest tweet, the self-proclaimed critic has taken a dig without mentioning anyone’s name. Keep reading to know more!

Yesterday, we woke up to a tragic piece of news about Satish Kaushik’s untimely demise. The entire film industry mourned the loss of our beloved Calendar from Mr. India. Even Kamaal paid tribute to the late actor. However, just after that, he uttered toxic words about ‘some’ people from Bollywood whose death would be celebrated by many.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Aaj Satish Kaushik ji ka dehant ho gaya aur har insaan sadme mein hain! Lekin Bollywood mein kuch aise nafrati log bhi hai, ki jis din usme se koi marega, toh log kahenge lo bhai aaj ek nafrati keeda mar gaya (Today, Satish Kaushik passed away and everyone is in shock! But there are some hateful people in Bollywood that if one of them dies, people would rejoice the fact that he’s no more).”

Take a look at the tweet below:

आज Satish Kaushik Ji का देहांत हो गया और हर इंसान सदमे में है! लेकिन bollywood में कुछ ऐसे नफ़रती लोग भी हैं, कि जिस दिन उसमें से कोई मरेगा, तो लोग कहेंगे लो भाई आज एक नफ़रती कीड़ा मर गया! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 9, 2023

Meanwhile, recently KRK body-shamed Shraddha Kapoor over her bikini look in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He said, “Achha Shraddha Kapoor ko baar baar bikini me dikhaya hai. Arey, Luv Ranjan sahib, aap ye oh bataiye – aap Shraddha ka kya dikhana chah rahe the? Na wo Deepika (Padukone), Katrina (Kaif) na Kareena (Kapoor) hai. Toh aap kya dikhana chah rahe the? Jab us ladki bichari ke paas kuch hai hi nai toh baar baar aap usko bikini me dikhake kya saabit karna chahte the?”

