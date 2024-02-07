Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit theatres this Friday. After an underwhelming performance of Hrithik Roshan-led Fighter, all eyes are set on how the upcoming film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon turns out to be at the box office. Will it be able to surprise everyone with its outcome at ticket windows? Let’s find out how it is trending in advance booking of day 1!

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is low on buzz

The film is a romantic comedy directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Honestly speaking, there’s not much of a buzz for it on the ground level, and even on social media, there’s not much discussion going on. But this low buzz could be a blessing in disguise as there’s no burden of performance on the film. In recent times, we have seen films with negligible buzz turning out to be box office successes, and this one will be looking to be in that zone.

Day 1 advance booking status at the Indian box office

Coming to the advance booking for the opening day, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has stayed low so far, as tickets worth 48 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) have been sold. It includes a count of over 24,000 sold-out tickets across the country. Pre-sales are very low, and if the film manages to hit the 1 crore mark before the first show starts, it’ll be a respectable number. With 2 more days to go, let’s see where it lands.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is fetching a good show count

As of now, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been allotted around 4,000 shows all across the country, and till the day of release, the film will manage to secure a strong show count. So, it’ll definitely dent Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which has failed to match the mammoth expectations pinned on it.

This Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has an open space to perform in theatres as there’s no major competition in theatres, and if the content gets clicked among youths, it’ll definitely score a victory at the Indian box office, just like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Let’s see how the story unfolds this Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

