We’re just a day away from the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is arriving during Valentine’s week and would try to attract footfalls among youths. The underwhelming performance of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter has become a blessing in disguise, as the film will enjoy an impressive showcase throughout the country. Let’s find out how it is performing at the Indian box office in terms of day 1 advance booking!

Ground level buzz

The upcoming romantic comedy is enjoying negligible buzz on the ground level; everything depends on how the content turns out. The songs are trending well but haven’t turned out to be chartbuster tracks. Of course, if it’s a decent, entertaining affair, it’ll get some traction among young audiences, who will step out during Valentine’s week.

In fact, the low buzz is a thing that works in favor of the film, as box office expectations are very low, and there’s no burden on the film’s shoulders. So, in that sense, this rom-com is in a good place.

Day 1 advance booking of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

As per yesterday’s morning report, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had sold tickets worth 48 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats), and today, a jump of 100% has been recorded as a number of 96 lakh gross has been achieved through day 1 advance booking. If we just talk about the jump, it’s impressive, but overall, the number is on the lower side. As of now, around 45,000 tickets have been sold.

The good thing is that the film is showing momentum in pre-sales and isn’t staying stagnant at any point. Today, in no time, the rom-com will go past the mark of 1 crore gross, and after that, it’ll be interesting to see where the opening day number eventually lands. With the current pace, a closing figure of 1.50 crore gross is expected. Let’s see if this Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer gets there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office: Kriti Sanon To Finally Taste A Theatrical Success After 4 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News