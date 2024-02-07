After Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, another noteworthy release hits theatres this Friday in the form of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is considered to be an important one as Fighter has failed to live up to expectations. It’s a crucial release even for the actors associated, especially for Kriti. Keep reading to know more!

In a decade-long career, Kriti has established herself as a brilliant and effortless performer. She’s not just a glamour quotient in films as the actress has proved her acting chops with critically acclaimed outings like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. Unfortunately, she hasn’t received her due credit in terms of box office as her theatrical run has been highly inconsistent.

Kriti Sanon’s last successful film

If we take a look at the box office winners, Kriti Sanon tasted her last success with a multistarrer comedy, Housefull 4. That film was released way back in 2019 and all thanks to Diwali festive season, the biggie ended up earning 206 crores net at the Indian box office. It fetched a Hit verdict in the theatrical run.

Dry run at the Indian box office

After Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon has seen a string of commercial flops, putting her in a difficult position at the Indian box office. Her theatrical biggies like Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath tanked at ticket windows, and now, she desperately needs a commercial success to her credit.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to turn the tables?

The period after the COVID pandemic had been a gloomy phase for Bollywood’s mid-range films, but thankfully, 2023 changed things for the better. Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha were well accepted by the audience, and they turned out to be successful affairs at the Indian box office, despite minimal pre-release buzz.

So, even Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has a chance to shine. Of course, it all boils down to content at the end of the day. So, let’s hope it becomes a much-needed success for Kriti Sanon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

