Om Namah Shivay: From Sonu Nigam To Udit Narayan, The Show Had 52 Songs By Top Singers

Director Dheeraj Kumars 1997 TV series “Om Namah Shivay” is set for re-telecast. He says the show had a total of 52 songs rendered by leading singers as Asha Bhonsle, Sonu Nigam and Kumar Sanu.

“We had a total of 52 songs in the show. Since we wanted the show to be larger than life, we had Asha Bhonsale, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Alka Yagnik, Suresh Wadkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathod, Udit Narayan, Shaan, and many others. We got onboard the best from the industry to create the experience,” Kumar said.

He said for the title track, they needed to have a “unique addition”.

“We decided to request Pandit Jasraj ji, who is one of the biggest names in classical music. We convinced him on the merit of the show and the track composed by music director Sharang Dev ably supported by the lyricist Abhilash. Although the title track has no words besides the recital of mantra Om Namah Shivay in different notations, the beauty and the music of the song was so appealing that Pandit Jasraj ji agreed to sing it,” he said.

“Om Namah Shivay”, an epic saga that celebrates the glorious and eternal life of Lord Shiva will re-telecast on Colors TV from June 18.

The show features Samar Jai Singh, Yashodhan Rana, Gayatri Shastri, Manjeet Kullar and Amit Pachori among many others.

