Sidharth Shukla On Galwan Valley Clash: “Indian Army’s Sacrifice Will Not Be In Vain”

India-China clash in Galway Valley is garnering reactions from all over the country. Reportedly, our Indian Army soldiers have been martyred in the dispute and there’s a wave of rage amongst the people. Similarly, Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla too expressed his anger on social media.

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter and wrote, “For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley …. Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you … your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley …. Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you … your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 16, 2020

Sidharth Shukla is making sure to be in touch with fans through social media during the pandemic. He recently shared a picture with mother, in which both are enjoying a beverage.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla along with Shehnaaz Gill and a slew of TV actors including Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hasnandani, Karan V. Grover, Erica Fernandes and Karishma Tanna, recently came together for a special video urging people to stay indoors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Surbhi Jyoti, Aditi Sharma, Aasif Sheikh, Maniesh Paul, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sehban Azim, Reem Shaikh, Parth Samthaan and Vikram Singh Chauhan also feature in the video, which is inspired by the format of “Bigg Boss”, and it imagines what would happen if all these stars were to live together amid the pandemic.

Sharing the video on social media, Ekta Kapoor, who has produced the video, wrote: “These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope. #TvFraternityStandsTogether.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!