We have to agree that all of us are missing going on a vacation after COVID-19. Everyone is just waiting to go on a trip. But, actress Taapsee Pannu is having the time of her life. She is in Maldives and we are so jealous! On Thursday she shared pictures from her Maldives trip, with sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu.

Advertisement

Taapsee took to her verified Instagram account to stunning photographs of her “much-needed getaway”. She has flooded Instagram Stories with beautiful photographs from her vacation.

Advertisement

In one photo, posted on Thursday evening, Taapsee Pannu is seen relaxing on a hammock at the beach. “#My 2 favourite times of the day… dawn and dusk. And this trip is making me feel I can never have enough of it. #Maldives #Holiday,” captioned the actress.

The actress also shared a video on Instagram Story where she is seen making sand art designed as a fish on the beach, with sister Shagun

In another video, Taapsee Pannu’s sister Evania can be seen strolling on the beach with her feet dipped in water.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the films “Haseen Dillruba”, “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”. What do you think about Taapsee’s vacation? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar Is UNBELIEVABLY Beautiful In Each & Every Frame; It’s Going To Be A Diwali DHAMAKA!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube