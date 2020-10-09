Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Review: This Cracker Is Supposed To Burst Only In Theatres

Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Review: The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited biggie Laxmmi Bomb has hit the web world today finally. The film has been creating waves on social media ever since it has been announced. The posters managed to create excitement thanks to the looks of Akshay and his eunuch avatar.

I watched the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb twice. First time when it released, I watched it on my mobile and then on the laptop. The reason for this was I didn’t really enjoy it in the first viewing. While the first half of the trailer looked bland, it was the second half which made me sit back and take it seriously. It also hit my mind that this was supposed to be a big theatrical release so why not give the trailer another chance. And I must say, I quite enjoyed it in my 2nd viewing which was on better screen size.

The first half of the trailer still looks okay to me because it doesn’t have much to offer. Yes, it creates the base for the second half but then it takes too much time for that. The comedy isn’t working in the initial portions of the trailer and Akshay himself is not at its best. But as soon as he starts transforming, the trailer gets better and it keeps on getting better with every scene that passes.

After watching the Laxmmi Bomb trailer twice, I feel like the part in which Akshay plays eunuch will be the soul of the film. It will be apt to look forward to the film only for the transformation part of Akshay’s character and Dhamaka which happens later on. Let’s not keep high hopes from the first part of the film and consider it a bonus if it comes out well in the film.

Coming to the performances, Akshay Kumar is unparalleled as a eunuch and increases the entertainment quotient of the film multiple times with his conviction. He is a director’s actor and in this film again it looks like he gave away everything to bring the vision of the director alive on the screen. He is no less than a fire on screen. I just hope he was better in the initial part of the trailer as well. Kiara Advani doesn’t have much to offer but she makes her presence felt. The supporting cast of the film also looks strong with talented actors like Manu Rishi, Rajesh Sharma, Ayesha Raza Mishra.

Overall, Laxmmi Bomb trailer is a fun watch. It sets the expectations high for the film and also makes us sad. The film was made for big-screen entertainment and that’s pretty much evident after watching the trailer. There are so many high points which will go waste because all of us will be watching it separately on our mobile, laptop or TV screens. Unfortunately not on silver screens.

