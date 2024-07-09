Mirzapur Season 3 is currently one of the most popular series and a hot topic on social media. The series features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi in crucial roles. While the latest season is getting much love among the fans, Ali has opened up about his iconic character, Guddu Pandit, from the series. The proficient star talks about Guddu’s journey from the pilot season to the latest one.

For the uninitiated, the story of this dark and gritty crime drama revolves around Pankaj’s character Akhandanand, the crime boss of Mirzapur, his son Munna, and Ali’s character, along with others. The series is about power, ambition, and greed, which threaten the fabric of this lawless city.

Ali Fazal’s character Guddu has evolved over the years throughout the several seasons from 1 to 3. Talking about Guddu, the Mirzapur 3 star said, “Over the past two seasons, Guddu Pandit has undergone a remarkable transformation. Guddu has evolved into a more strategic and mature leader, using his intellect as much as his brawn. His ability to think on his feet and adapt to changing situations has become his defining trait this season.”

The Mirzapur 3 star further spoke about how audiences could see these new transformations in one of his favorite action sequences in the latest season. Ali Fazal said, “In Season 3, you’ll witness a new level of intense and unique action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat scenes that are a first for Mirzapur.”

He continued, “The coolest sequence we’ve shot is the jail sequence, where Guddu truly comes into his own, revealing a deeply vulnerable side to himself. It leaves you wondering what lies ahead for him.”

Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirzapur 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. Excel Media & entertainment produced the hit series. Besides Ali and Pankaj, the show has an ensemble cast of Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Mirzapur Season 3 premiered on July 5 only on Amazon Prime Video. The latest season has ten episodes.

