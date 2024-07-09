House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 Ending Explained: Did ‘He’ Die?

The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun as Meleys, Vhagar, and Sunfyre got into a three-way battle in the latest episode of House of the Dragon Season 2. A lot happened during this week’s installment, but the highlight remained the epic dragon fight in the end.

While we now have to say goodbye to a beloved character, the fate of Aegon also hangs in the balance after the betrayal by his brother. If you are still pondering over the shocking ending of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4, here is an explanation for you.

Is King Aegon Dead?

After being put into his place by Aemond and Alicent, Aegon loses his temper and marches to Rook’s Rest with his dragon Sunfyre to assert dominance. As he witnesses Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys rampaging through Criston Cole’s army, he launches a full-fledged attack on the two, trying to burn them. Meleys attacks him back, and the two dragons engage in a horrific midair fight, burning and bruising each other, while their Dragonriders sit on their saddles and hold on for their lives.

The most surprising moment was yet to come as Aemond joined the battle with Vhagar, and instead of going against Rhaenys, he attacked Sunfyre first, leading Aegon and his dragon to crash into the forest as the latter screamed and cried in pain. By the end, Criston sees a gravely injured Sunfyre and Aegon, which makes one wonder if the ‘magnanimous’ King is dead.

Well, without giving out any book spoilers, we can say that we watched the preview for the next episode, and Aegon looks pretty much alive. While the King is nowhere to be seen in the trailer, what hints at his survival is the business in King’s Landing going on as usual and the Greens preparing for the war instead of a state funeral for Aegon. So yes, King Aegon and his dragon are pretty much alive for now.

Why Did Aemond Attack Aegon?

Aemond attacking Aegon and Sunfyre with Vhagar does come as a surprise; however, the seeds for it were sown pretty early in the show. Aemond, a skilled warrior with the largest dragon in the seven kingdoms, had to go through constant bullying and insults from his older brother ever since their childhood. Last week’s brothel incident, where Aegon took jibes at him for seeking solace with a prostitute, further cemented his hatred for his brother. Also, it is no secret that Aemond wanted the throne for himself before Aegon’s coronation and still considers himself worthy of being the King. All this makes him betray his brother in the battle, and he tries to kill him to ascend the throne himself.

Did Rhaenys and Meleys Survive?

Coming to the most emotional part of the episode, Princess Rhaenys and Meleys lost their lives in the battle. The Queen Who Never Was, who chose to lead the attack on the Greens’ army herself, fought valiantly with Aegon and Aemond. But in the end, Vhagar claimed Meley’s life, resulting in her death. As the dragon’s body descended from the air into the Rook’s Rest castle, Rhaenys went down with it, falling to her death.

