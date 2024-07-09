Plus-Sized Elf is a Japanese manga series created by Synecdoche. It debuted on Wan Book’s Comic Gum website and was later self-published by Synecdoche. By October 2021, three volumes of the manga had been released. In July 2024, Studio Elias debuted an anime adaptation of the series. The first episode features Tomoatsu Naoe, Akiho Ino, and the main character, Elfuda.

When Is Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 Releasing?

Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 will be available for download on July 14, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. According to the official announcement, viewers can watch the episode on multiple platforms, guaranteeing broad accessibility and building fan anticipation for Elfuda’s next adventure.

9:30 AM PT on July 14, 2024

12:30 PM ET on July 14, 2024

6:30 PM CET on July 14, 2024

Where to Watch Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2?

The second episode of Plus-Sized Elf will debut on Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X in Japan at 1:30 am JST. Viewers from other countries can watch it on HIDIVE. The series will also be available on websites like Anime Festa, DMM TV, U-Next, and d-anime Store. Additionally, ABEMA, HULU, and Amazon Prime Video will feature Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 for streaming.

Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 Plot

The series’ plot is still largely unknown, but Episode 1 of Plus-Sized Elf provides insight into Elfuda’s weight-loss journey. At the end of the episode, we see Elfuda eating fries at a fast-food restaurant while Naoe watches. Elfuda appears confident that she can lose weight whenever she chooses to.

Plus-Sized Elf is directed by Toshikatsu Tokoro, with scripts by Yuki Takabayashi. The series has been licensed by Sentai Filmworks, and the music is being composed by Cher Watanabe. Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on July 14, 2024.

