With his remarkable career, Eddie Murphy has found a place among the best comic actors of this generation. After first gaining fame on Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s, he transitioned to films and has consistently captivated the audience ever since.

From his brilliant comic timing in the Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America franchises to his dramatic roles in Mr. Church and Dreamgirls, the actor has always impressed with his talent. Now that Eddie Murphy has been in the industry for close to five decades and has appeared in numerous projects, here is a ranking of 10 of his best films.

10. Mr. Church (2016)

Bruce Beresford’s Mr. Church stars Murphy in the titular role of a talented cook hired by a dying woman, Marie, to take care of her and her daughter, Charlie (played by Britt Robertson). Initially meant to stay for only six months, Mr. Church becomes Charlie’s father figure for many years, providing stability and guidance in her life. Murphy’s portrayal of Mr. Church received praise for its depth and emotional resonance.

9. Bowfinger (1999)

Murphy teamed up with Steve Martin for this satirical buddy comedy that follows a movie producer, Bobby Bowfinger (Martin), who secretly films Hollywood’s biggest action star, Kit Ramsey (Murphy), without his knowledge in a desperate attempt to make a blockbuster film without money and big-name stars. The movie humorously depicts the lengths Bowfinger and his crew go to complete their film. The film, directed by Frank Oz, is counted among the underrated gems of Murphy, who plays a double role in it, also starring as Kit’s nerdy lookalike brother, Jiff.

8. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

The Beverly Hills Cop franchise returned after 30 years with its fourth instalment, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, in 2024. The action comedy film marks the return of Murphy as the street-smart police detective, Axel Foley, who moves back to Beverly Hills to reunite with his estranged daughter, Jane. As the detective learns that Jane’s life is in danger, he collaborates with a new agent and some old friends to uncover a conspiracy. The Mark Molloy directorial premiered on Netflix and earned appreciation for Murphy’s nostalgic performance.

7. Dreamgirls (2006)

This musical drama, directed by Bill Condon, tells the story of a 1960s girl group called The Dreams. Inspired by the rise of the record label Motown, the movie follows the group’s journey to fame and the challenges they face. Murphy plays James “Thunder” Early, a talented but troubled singer who gets into an adulterous affair with Dreams member Lorrell. With the Dreams’ rise to fame, James’ stardom starts to fade away, leading him down the spiral of depression and drug abuse. Murphy earned critical acclaim for his layered act in the film, with some labelling it as his finest onscreen performance.

6. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

The film that led to the development of a memorable franchise, Beverly Hills Cop, stars Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who travels to Beverly Hills to investigate the murder of his best friend. Despite the culture clash and resistance from the local police, Axel’s unconventional methods and quick wit help him uncover a major crime operation. The cult classic film, helmed by Mark Molloy, was a huge success due to its humour, action sequences, and Murphy’s charismatic performance.

5. Life (1999)

Remembered for the camaraderie between Murphy and Martin Lawrence, this buddy comedy-drama film centres on Ray Gibson (Murphy) and Claude Banks (Lawrence), two men wrongly convicted of murder in the 1930s. Sentenced to life in prison, they form an unlikely friendship while enduring the hardships of prison life. Despite the serious backdrop, the Ted Demme directorial balances humour with heartfelt moments as Ray and Claude attempt various escape plans and reflect on their lost lives.

4. 48 Hrs. (1982)

Murphy proved that he is a force to reckon with in his first film, 48 Hrs. The movie follows a tough Inspector named Jack Cates, played by Nick Nolte, who teams up with a funny convict, Reggie Hammond, portrayed by Murphy, to catch a pair of criminals who killed a bunch of cops. Helmed by Walter Hill, 48 Hrs. was a huge box office success appreciated for the chemistry between the two leads and solidified Murphy’s status as a Hollywood star.

3. Coming to America (1988)

Murphy showcased his versatility by playing multiple roles in this comedy film while still being in the early stage of his career. The actor stars as Prince Akeem, the prince of a wealthy African nation who travels to New York City with his best friend, Semmi (Arsenio Hall), to find a wife who will love him for who he is, not for his wealth and title. Pretending to be poor, they experience many amusing situations while working at a fast-food restaurant and living in a modest apartment.

2. Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

The actor stepped into the shoes of Rudy Ray Moore for this Craig Brewer-directed biographical comedy film. Dolemite Is My Name tells the true story of Moore, a struggling musician and comedian who creates the alter ego Dolemite, a flamboyant and foul-mouthed character. With determination and creativity, Moore produces a low-budget film featuring Dolemite, which becomes a cult hit. Murphy’s performance in the film was widely praised for perfectly capturing Moore’s passion and resilience.

1. Trading Places (1983)

Counted among the best comedy films of the 1980s, Trading Places revolves around two wealthy brothers, Randolph and Mortimer Duke, who make a bet to switch the lives of their managing director, Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd), with a street hustler, Billy Ray Valentine (Murphy). Louis is framed for a crime and loses everything, while Billy Ray is given Louis’s prestigious job and lifestyle. While being only Murphy’s second film, Trading Places earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

