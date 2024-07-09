Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Gurucharan Singh, aka Roshan Singh Sodhi, left everyone worried after disappearing earlier this year. The media and the police were left puzzled about his disappearance while his family worried. The actor revealed that he was dealing with some personal issues; to deal with them, he went on a spiritual journey. The actor has opened up about his disappearance in a new interview, and to learn the details, keep scrolling.

For the unversed, he went missing in April, and according to reports, he was struggling financially. Singh went to Delhi in 2020 when his father underwent surgery. He shifted to business and tried his hands on a few things, but unfortunately, things did not work out for him.

In a new interview with Bombay Times, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Gurucharan Singh opens up about his decision to go on a spiritual journey without telling anyone. He said, “We also have a property dispute going on for years, and a lot of money was spent on that, too. So, because of all this, my finances got badly affected and I was very disturbed. I have always been spiritual because of my parents and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God. I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back.”

He explained why he returned home, saying, “But God gave me a sign, and that made me return home. Many people think I planned my disappearance for publicity, but that’s not true.”

Gurucharan Singh continued, “If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak

Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I could have used social media to do that, but I didn’t. Even after coming back home, I didn’t give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me. I am asking people from the industry to support me.”

Gurucharan Singh played the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started in 2008, but he left in 2013. After a brief period, Singh returned to the show and played the part until 2020.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 Ending Explained: Did ‘He’ Die?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News