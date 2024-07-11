One may wonder how Dilip Joshi continues to be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah despite its controversies. There were rumors of rifts with Shailesh Lodha, and everyone knows that Asit Kumarr Modi was accused of holding payments of ex-cast members like Nehta Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Raj Andakat. Tanmany Vekaria has given an up close and personal view of our Jethlal, which will always answer all your questions!

As most know, Dilip has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its Television premiere in 2008. He plays Jethalal, son of Champaklal Gada. He is the husband of Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, who left the show in 2018, and the father of Tapu, a character that has been replaced as many as three times by now. It is played by Nitish Bhaluni since Raj Andakat quit the role in 2023.

Tanmay Vekaria spoke about his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Dilip Joshi in a new podcast. He shared, “He is outstanding, I am nobody to comment on his performance as we all know how great he is as an actor. We are very small to grade his calibre and performance. As a human being, he is amazing. He is completely into Swami Narayan, he doesn’t even have onion and garlic. Even during the time of makeup, he would be constantly chanting God’s name, faltu koi baat nahi, come, focus on the job. Understand the script, and scene, improvise, shoot and then go home.”

Dilip Joshi is clearly the most professional, which is likely the secret behind his longest association with Taarak Mehta. Meanwhile, Tanmay Vekaria also shared that his conversations with the veteran stars are mostly spiritual. Our Jethalal does not hold himself from praising actors when they perform well!

