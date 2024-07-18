Ranvir Shorey, a well-known Bollywood actor, is currently hogging the limelight for his candid revelations on Bigg Boss OTT 3. At the show’s very beginning, the actor openly talked about his career struggles and the lack of opportunities in Bollywood persuaded him to be part of the controversial show. Recently, he spilled some beans on his personal life highlighting his divorce from his former wife Konkona Sen Sharma. In a conversation with co-contestant Naezy, the actor stated abuse of the ‘feminist movement’ at times to be the reason behind major splits in the entertainment industry.

For the unversed, Ranvir and Konkona tied the knot in 2010 and announced separation after five years. The ex-couple has a son named Haroon. In 2015, Konkona made it official in a statement that read, “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you.” In one of the old interviews, Ranvir held himself responsible for his separation from the actress. The actors were officially granted a divorce in August 2020. The lawyer who represented Konkona had revealed that the couple tried to remain together, even underwent counseling but eventually parted ways. Post his divorce, Ranvir happened to face a personal attack on Twitter where a social media user commented on his split with Konkona.

Back in 2021, Ranvir faced wrath on social media for his controversial opinion. In response to a tweet, he had said that students should be kept out of politics. Following which one of the users took a sharp dig at his personal life commenting, “Konkona Sen Sharma was right when she left you.” In no time, Ranvir hit back at the user with a witty reply that read, “No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left,” and added a laughing emoticon. Earlier, he had laughed off the thought of reconciliation with Konkona in an interactive session with his fans.

Konkona was Right When She Left You. https://t.co/RBDCZX7cx3 — Yash. (@Datascientist3_) February 15, 2021

No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left. 😂 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Ranvir and Konkona co-parent their only son Haroon and remain cordial with each other despite personal differences. Talking about his co-parenting arrangement, the actor recently revealed that Konkona and he live a hundred meters apart to make it easier for them to raise their son together. On the work front, the ex-couple have worked together in Traffic Signal, Aaja Nachle and A Death In The Gunj among other films.

