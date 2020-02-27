Konkona Sen Sharma & Ranvir Shorey Head For Divorce 5 Years After Announcing Their Separation

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma mutually separated 5 years ago and the two have been living separately since then. The recent update is that the two are now finally heading for an official divorce and below are all the details you would want to know.

It was in 2015 that Konkana has announced her separation from Ranvir. As for the actor, he confirmed the news that the two were not a couple anymore during the trailer launch of his film Titli in 2017.

Sharing the news back in September 2014, Konkana wrote. “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you.” The two had put legal separation on hold by mutual understanding.

Now according to a report In SpotboyE, the two are now heading for a divorce and have completed all the formalities. They are waiting for the decree to come in the next six months. The reports also claim that the went through detailed counseling but failed to agree to give their marriage one more chance.

A source close to the development was quoted saying, “This is one of the most amicable divorces ever seen. But yes, it is extremely sad that they could not get back together as man and wife.”

Konkana Sen Sharam and Ranvir Shorey got married in 2010 after falling in love on the sets. The two have worked together in various projects including Traffic Signal, Aja Nachale and a few more. They were last seen together in A Death in the Gunj, which was also written and directed by Konkona.

