EXCLUSIVE! Bhoot Actor Vicky Kaushal: “I Think Love Has Problem With Me”

Vicky Kaushal is one of the best actors in Bollywood. With films like Masaan, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor has proved his acting mettle. The Bhoot actor enjoys a great fan following, especially the female admirers. However, in his reel life, the characters Vicky have played never get the girl in any of his films.

In an interview with Koimoi, Vicky Kaushal was asked what’s the reason he never gets love in his film. What problem he has with love? To which the actor answered, “Pyaar se mujhe toh koi problem nahi, mujhe lagta hai pyaar ko mujhse problem hai. Har baar main toh jaata hoon pyaar aur romance karne aur sacche dil se karta hoon, phir koi panga ho jata hai. (I have no problem with love, I think love has problem with me. In films, my characters have fallen in love and loved truly but something wrong always happens.)”

He added, “I don’t think directors see me happy doing romance in films. I want to ask the directors about this.”

Vicky Kaushal joked that from now onwards he will sign only those films in which he gets the heroine.

Meanwhile, Vicky’s horror film ‘Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship released last week. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht, Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Biopic and Meghna Gulzar’s next based on Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw.

