Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Heartfelt Gesture Towards His Manager; Dedicates Show’s Success To Her

Bigg Boss 13 made model and actor Asim Riaz a household name. His chemistry with Himanshi Khurana, fights with Sidharth Shukla and strong friendship with Rashami Desai became the talking points of the show. Now, the Kashmiri boy, who was the first runner up of the show has dedicated his win to his manager and the agency that manages him.

Dedicating his Bigg Boss 13’s Sultani Akhada medal to Sangeeta Bhatia and Toabh as a milestone in his career, Asim has a heartfelt message for Sangeeta and the team who he calls the backbone of his successes. Dedicating the win, Asim said, “This medal belongs to you, my Modelling assignments, and my Career belongs to you. The team has worked really hard to sculpt me into what I am today. Toabh has recognized me better than I could and always encouraged me to go that extra mile. I am really thankful to you for everything”.

Asim calls Sangeeta Bhatia his “Maa” as she has been the one who groomed him into a prolific model as well as a phenomenal actor. She has been the reason behind all his career achievements as well as his growth in life. Well, this certainly justifies all the love that fans have been showering on Asim and all the rooting that went behind making him the name that he is today.

While the world sees the glamour behind the fashion and entertainment industry, what they don’t get to see is the army of people who make models and celebrities look top-notch. Spearheading the process of giving talent the right direction is the entrepreneurial couple, Toaney and Sangeeta Bhatia of India’s premier talent management agency, Toabh.

Opening up about the process of grooming faces like Asim and many more, Sangeeta said, “We moved into the space of talent management for models more than a decade back. During this period, we have successfully given the fashion industry some of the finest models, placed Indian faces internationally at the most prestigious agencies, and also made them into some of the finest actors and actresses as well.”

Toabh has groomed some significant talents like Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Warina Hussain, Sapna Pabbi, Ehan Bhatt and Asim Riaz among other fashion models.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!