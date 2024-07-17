Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were elated when they heard about a possible comeback for Gurucharan Singh, aka Mr Sodhi. The meeting with producer Asit Kumarr Modi was scheduled for Tuesday, but the agenda was far from our expectations. Scroll below for all the upsetting details!

Gurucharan suddenly disappeared on April 22, 2024, and grabbed many eyeballs as the news went viral like wildfire. His parents, along with fans, were concerned about his whereabouts. It was almost after a month that he returned to his home one fine night and claimed to have gone on a spiritual trip. Many even accused him of pulling off a publicity stunt.

A few days back, Gurucharan Singh revealed that he received a text from TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi, who wanted to meet him. Rumors of a comeback surfaced, and fans couldn’t keep calm. The meeting took place yesterday, and the founder of Neela Film Productions has issued a clarification.

In an official statement, Asit Kumarr Modi shared, “For me, Sodhi is like my family. He was associated with us for a long period of time. After leaving the show for personal reasons, he used to come to meet me whenever he used to visit Mumbai. I was worried about him for what he did sometime back, and out of concern, I messaged him. He visited our office today, and we had a heart-to-heart conversation today and gave him best wishes for his future.”

While Gurucharan Singh, along with us, was hopeful of his return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, that isn’t happening!

Meanwhile, Gurucharan recently broke the silence on Balvinder Singh, replacing him as Mr Sodhi in TMKOC. He claimed that he hadn’t heard good reviews from people around him and feels fans have still not accepted him in the show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Dilip Joshi Broke His Silence On Disha Vakani’s Highly-Anticipated Return: “Ab Unki Priority Kuch Aur Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News