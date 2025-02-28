One of the major storylines running on General Hospital at the moment is about Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, who was put up for adoption years ago. To add to it is the revelation that he is actually Gio, who was instead kept in their family all these years growing up by Brook Lynn’s mother Lois herself.

She secretly got involved in the private adoption, and Gio has since been living with his whole family at the Quartermaine home. The only difference is that nobody in the house except Lois knows. Rena Sofer, who plays Lois, recently discussed this storyline and shared her thoughts on it.

General Hospital: Rena Sofer On Explosive Drama Between Lois & Brook Lynn

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Rena opened up about the storyline and how it’s going to get explosive very soon when the truth comes to light. She shared, “What’s interesting to me is that Lois left Port Charles because she did not want to raise her daughter with the lies and deception of the Quartermaines,” but now she has been doing the same.

The soap star added, “She’s been living on that high horse for quite a long time, and now she’s going to have to deal with the fact that she isn’t on that horse anymore.” Rena further felt, “You can go back in time and have the understanding that we make choices as parents that we think are really good,” but those can turn out to be mistakes, no matter how the intent.

The General Hospital actress revealed that when the secret gets revealed, it will involve more than just Lois, Brook Lynn, Dante, and Gio. “Ned and Olivia and Sonny and Dante and Tracy are all going to have a say in the story. It plays out very slowly,” Rena teased about what’s coming soon.

She added that Lois is always ranting about never doing anything wrong and not wanting to be “part of a family that’s so malicious and horrible,” but with this revelation, things will backfire for her. Rena said, “There’s no doubt that her decisions in this, while not meant with any evil intent, did not turn out like that,” referring to the choice to keep Brook Lynn in the dark.

When asked why Lois hasn’t come clean about what she did those years ago, Rena feels it’s out of fear that once Brook Lynn finds out the truth, “it could be the last her daughter will have anything to do with her.” Additionally, “Lying to Ned and Olivia and Brook Lynn and Dante is one thing,” but she also lied to “this boy that Lois helped grow up?” which cannot be defended.

What Rena enjoys most about this currently running General Hospital story of Brook Lynn, Gio, Dante, Lois, and more is how it brings so many different characters together and “unifies a number of actors in a really interesting way.”

