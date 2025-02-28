The drama is only getting started on The Bold and the Beautiful as the Los Angeles residents find out truths, are shaken by big revelations, use guilt to take over, plan for survival, attempt to correct wrongdoing, and more. Steffy found out that Luna is Finn’s daughter, Taylor is next in line for the shocker.

Meanwhile, Finn is frustrated and guilty about not knowing the truth and is trying to make amends. Taylor is yet to find out Finn is the father of Luna and she might face the shock of a lifetime when she does find out. Here’s what fans can expect from the February 28, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune into CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: February 28, 2025

The episode features Daphne using Carter’s guilt to her own advantage. Has her seduction plan worked as effectively as she hoped for? When she kisses him to make her plan work, will Hope manage to catch them? How will this affect their newly blooming romance? Will Daphne turn victorious? Or will Hope step in and refuse to let anything happen between the two?

Will her plan with Steffy turn out to be a success? Will they be able to take back Forrester Creations and bring it back to its rightful place? Meanwhile, Finn is quite frustrated and demands an explanation. Now that he knows Luna is his daughter, he finds out about where she is and is shocked to see her at the Spencer Estate. Luna is scared of her location being revealed.

But Finn is undergoing his one turmoil as he looks at Luna and sees his daughter who he never knew about. While she tries to convince him that she is sorry for her previous psychotic behavior, he simply hugs her. When he later demands an explanation, how will Luna respond to the questions? How will Finn react if she does give him an explanation for her behavior?

While he is now aware that Luna is his daughter, she doesn’t yet know that. Luna still believes that they are cousins. Will he unravel the truth for her or will he wait till she finds out the truth? What exactly will be his strategy? Will they ever become a normal father and daughter or will that be impossible?

Lastly, Steffy has news that rocks Taylor. Has she really told her that Luna is Finn and Poppy’s daughter? Considering her dislike for Luna, she is bound to be very surprised and taken aback. How will she deal with this bombshell being dropped? How will she react to this life-changing news?

