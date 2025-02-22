The drama in Port Charles is always brewing but a new episode of General Hospital has taken it up a notch. Brook Lynn finally came clean and told her husband Chase that she gave birth to a child in the past. She doesn’t know that Gio is her son with Dante yet but that bombshell will be out soon too.

Meanwhile, Josslyn shot Cyrus dead then called Jack Brennan, the WSB chief after that. The scenes have shocked and surprised viewers and head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten have a whole lot to say about these brand-new storylines, twists and turns planned for the soap opera.

General Hospital Writers On Josslyn Killing Cyrus

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the two revealed how this death will impact the show, some of its many characters and their stories. They explained, “Cyrus’ death serves as a critical turning point in several lives, primarily Josslyn’s. She’s proved able to track down Dex’s killer and just as importantly, to save her own life when Cyrus threatened her.”

Since Brennan has also been involved in this arc, there’s more to the story than viewers known as of now. “Brennan’s presence in Port Charles and his proximity to Carly is no accident. His feelings for Carly are accidental, though and those feelings will come into direct conflict with his intentions for Josslyn,” the writers teased about what’s to come on the hit drama.

His plans will affect all the Spencer women and several residents of the town will also get pulled into the mess. “Loyalties, friendships, and families will be called into question, present loves tested, new loves emerge, and many lives threatened,” they expressed. Amid the suspicions and many questions, fans will witness a lot of drama and popcorn worthy scenes.

General Hospital Writers On Reveal Of Gio’s Parentage

Elizabeth and Chris then opened up about Brook Lynn and Dante having a son and called the storyline “too rich with possibility to resist.” They shared, “Brook Lynn was led to believe her son was given away to strangers. But Lois and Gloria schemed to keep the baby in the family, delivering him to a distant Cerullo cousin” and Brook Lynn doesn’t know that Gio is her son.

Chase is furious when he finds out about it “not at Brook Lynn, but at the situation,” the writers expressed. “He hates to think of the pain his wife underwent; and it kills him even now to see her turmoil over the son she gave up, the son she’ll never know,” the duo added and teased that when the truth is revealed that several of the GH families will be affected by it.

