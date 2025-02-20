The Spencer family on General Hospital is large and bustling with many faces. From the earlier to the new generations, there is much to show, witness, and develop on the popular soap opera show. Colin Cassidy plays Aiden Webber, the son of Elizabeth Webber and Lucky Spencer.

He took over the role in October 2024 and has been slowly easing into the character and the world of daytime dramas. Here’s what Colin revealed about his audition for the role on the ABC series, what it has been like the past few weeks, and his experience working with his several co-stars.

Colin Cassidy Opens Up About Playing Aiden Webber On General Hospital

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the youngster shared how his audition went and called it “one of the biggest auditions” he has had. Colin explained that he was trying to start small by getting roles to build up a tape and establish himself while also bringing in some practice. “I just got very lucky with this one, and I made sure I was prepared for it,” he said.

He continued about his General Hospital audition: “I knew this was a big deal, so I wanted to treat it with a special kind of attention.” Even though Colin felt good about his audition, he revealed, “I didn’t hear anything back for a while. ” When he landed a callback, he wasn’t expecting it. “I was very excited,” he disclosed, feeling nervous and excited.

“It was very daunting at first because I walked in and there were 10 other kids who looked just like me,” he added, wondering how he could stand out amongst so many similar-looking actors. “I just went in, stuck to my training, tried to be as personable as I could and just get the job done,” Colin stated and disclosed how his family reacted when he was confirmed.

“There was just a lot of screaming and happiness and crying. It was a joyous thing, very celebratory,” the soap actor mentioned. On working with Rebecca Herbst, who plays Elizabeth, his onscreen mother in General Hospital, he calls her loving and professional. Colin stated he was nervous, but she showed him how soap works and even guided him through the process.

“From blocking and rehearsals to where to go for hair and makeup. She was just incredibly helpful with all of that,” he added, which he found very helpful since he was a new actor who didn’t know what to expect. He then concluded the topic, “She really was like a motherly figure guiding me through my first day on set, and I can’t thank her enough for that.”

