Akshay Kumar To Foray Into Politics Soon? Here’s What He Has To Say!

While Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his next titled Good Newwz, he is also surrounded by controversies due to his actions in the past few days. Recently the actor was asked if he wishes to join politics, here’s what Akshay had to say.

Akshay when asked in an interview with Hindustan Times if he will ever join politics, he said he prefers his happiness and would not venture in the game. “Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job,” he said.

He further went on to share a story when he received his first national award for Rustom in 2017. He said, “At my first National Award, a girl sat next to me, and told me that she’s a huge fan, congratulated me for my win. She asked me how many films have I done, I said 137. I asked her the same question and it was her first film, and she was winning a National Award for it. Kaise mera insult ho gaya.”

Elaborating on his idea of nationalism and said, “I don’t believe in thinking about what the country has given you, but what you can give to the country. For example, you pick a captain of a cricket team, and now it is the team’s responsibility to listen to him. Follow the leader. Koi bhi party ka ho, let him lead the country, because chuna toh aap hi logon ne hai.”

Recently when Akshay accidentally liked a tweet that was in the favour of the students protesting against the CAB bill and later said that he did it by mistake, he received a huge backlash.

On the film front, the actor will be seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kaira Advani. The film is set to hit the big screens on December 27 this year.

