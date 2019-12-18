Is Ayushmann Khurrana Open To Playing Negative Characters Like Ranveer Singh Or Rajkummar Rao? The Actor Answers

Ayushmann Khurrana is probably having the best time of his career right now with 7 consecutive outings that have been successful. And now, as the actor has carved a niche for himself with his unconventional film choices, Ayushmann Khurrana now reveals that he would like to play characters who are morally corrupt!

Yes, you read that! In a time when most actors are making safe choices with the kind of charters that they essay onscreen with exceptions like that of Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his desire of staying true to his image and now wanting to play characters out of the box and not the essentially safe choices.

Speaking to Mid-Day in his latest interaction, the Vicky Donor actor has said, “I will be happy to pick a gory film or play a negative character. I would love to play a morally corrupt person. That will be out of my realm. But the message, at the end of the day, should be positive. I don’t want to endorse wrong-doings on screen.”

Speaking about the connection between Dreamgirl and his next outing Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, Ayushmann has said that though Dreamgirl was his safest choice so far, he needed the film to attract the single screen audience for SMZS. “I needed that over-the-top performance to show my range as an actor. It was slapstick, and not the situational comedies that I usually [gravitate to]. The film helped me reach out to the single-screen audiences. Now, I need that audience to come to theatres for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. We have seen parallel films on the subject, but you need a mainstream film to normalize homosexuality.”

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bala alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The film revolved around premature balding.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!