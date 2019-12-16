Good Newwz Star Kiara Advani Wants To Get Pregnant & The Reason Will Make You ROFL!

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is making all the right kind of noises. The film which is based on the concept of IVF is a hilarious take on what happens when the sperms of two people get swapped. The team is promoting the film in full swing and during one of the many hilarious interviews, Kiara Advani spilled the beans on how she wants to get pregnant.

Well, it all started when Kareena was asked about the superstitions she was told about when she was pregnant. She started talking about how people told her it was going to be very difficult for her and how people asked her to eat all types of food. Akshay added that pregnant women are advised to eat ladoos and asks Kiara if she has ever had the ladoos.

Kiara then says she never got pregnant so she never had the ladoos. Akshay then said that she can have the ladoos regardless to which Kiara said, “I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go.” She then added that she did eat a lot of sweets when she was shooting for Good Newwz.

Kiara was then asked if she ever had twins what combination would she want. Kiara had a very smart answer for it as she said, “I just want to healthy children that God will gift me.” and went on to tell that she wants one boy and one girl.

She was even asked what qualities of Kareena Kapoor Khan would Kiara want in her daughter to which she replied, “I would her confidence, her expressions and her aura. All her qualities actually, she is a 10/10.”

Talking about Good Newwz, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

