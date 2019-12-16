Mardaani 2: Kajol Pours In Praises For Rani Mukerji AKA Shivani Roy!

Mardaani 2 is fetching praises from all the corners. Rani Mukerji who reprises her role of Shivani Shivaji Roy has been applauded for the portrayal and all segments of audience, whether family or youths, are touting it to be Rani’s one of the best performances. And the latest addition to the list of admirers is none other than Kajol.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Kajol wrote, ” One more unsung warrior…. proud of you Rani for Mardaani 2. #Mardaani2 #RaniMukerji.”

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is a sequel to Pradeep Sarkar’s Mardaani which was released in 2014. The movie has made 18.15 crores during its first weekend.

On the other hand, Kajol too is gearing up for her release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, releasing on 10th January 2020.

Meanwhile, Rani recently revealed that despite her fear of water, she did underwater action sequences for Mardaani 2.

“There was a scene in the film that required me to do an underwater action sequence. When I heard it for the first time during the script narration from Gopi I was quite disturbed because honestly, I have fear of water as I actually do not know how to swim. From childhood, I have the fear of getting into the pool.”

“All my life I have tried several times to be able to get myself to swim but unfortunately, I have not been successful. The first thing I asked Gopi after the narration got over is how important is the underwater sequence, is it very imperative for the film or whether we can do without it. To my utter shock, Gopi said that it cannot be changed and he would like to shoot the sequence underwater and he would prefer not changing it,” Rani said.

