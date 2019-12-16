Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau REVEALS Why Lost His Cool On Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 is only getting better with each passing day. Last night, Hindustani Bhau got evicted from Bigg Boss’ house. Tonight, Sidharth Shukla is coming back to the house after staying in a secret room for more than a week and then in the hospital as he got jaundice.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla, Hindustani bhau revealed to Pinkvilla on why he shouted at him in regards to Arti Singh. “On TV, you only see an hour episode and they look good on TV, but you only get to know their real self when you stay with them. Sidharth did the same mistake in front of me. This happened when Arti Singh had a panic attack inside and I shouted at Sidharth that he has no respect for women.”

He further added, “He gets hyper and doesn’t understand how it impacts the others. Inside the house, people target a girl’s character, their body, and they are all stars on TV. Is this what people are expecting from them? That is why I had pushed Paras Chhabra.”

Bhau also revealed about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s relationship and revealed that it’s one-sided. Asim loves her but Himanshi is very loyal to someone she’s already engaged to. He also mentioned that he didn’t go inside the house to win the show but to change the social image that he respects women.

