Darshan Raval Is Elated As His Song ‘Hawa Banke’ Crosses 100 Million Views

Singer Darshan Raval’s song “Hawa banke” has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. This is his second independent song after “Tera zikr” to achieve the feat.

” ‘Hawa banke’ is special in many ways and I am glad that the song has reached 100 million views. Looking at these numbers, we can say that our hard work has paid off. I’m humbled and thankful to all my fans who have showered me with so much love and encouraged me to make better music,” Darshan said.

The monsoon track sung by the “Baarish lete aana” hitmaker was released on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel on July 17 this year.

“It feels great when such a beautiful and soulful track gets what it deserves. ‘Hawa banke’ is something which is really close to our hearts. It was released during the monsoon season, which is a tradition that Darshan follows every year and all his songs during this season in the past too, have been chartbusters,” said Naushad Khan, MD of Indie Music Label.

